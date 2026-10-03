'Not interested': Shoaib Akhtar rejects reports over PCB role

An undated picture of former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. — Instagram/@imshoaibakhtar

KARACHI: Former right-arm fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has dismissed reports claiming that he has been offered the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chief selector role, saying there is no truth to speculation linking him with a position in the national cricket setup.

Rumours had recently been circulating on social media that the PCB was considering Akhtar for the chief selector’s position as part of efforts to improve the country’s cricketing structure and strengthen the national team setup.

A new role in the PCB? Shoaib Akhtar clarifies the reports. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/OfIW6k8Foc — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) October 2, 2026

The reports also claimed that Akhtar had met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, with the two allegedly discussing a potential role for the former pacer within the national setup.

However, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ has categorically denied the reports while speaking on a sports programme on PTV.

“I am in Houston these days. There is no truth to these reports, nor have I had any meetings. I am not interested at all. I stand by my statement,” Akhtar said.

“I have been hearing reports that I am taking up a major position and that I have asked for money, but all of this is fake,” he added.

The 51-year-old former pacer said he wanted to see Pakistan cricket progress and reach greater heights but made it clear that he had no plans to take up any position or work with the PCB.

Akhtar has previously said that he does not want to work with the PCB, citing advice given to him by his late mother.

“I want to see Pakistan cricket improve, but nothing is true whatever is coming out on social media,” he stated.

“My mother told me before she passed away, ‘Don’t ever get into Pakistan politics, and secondly, stay away from the Pakistan Cricket Board,’” Akhtar had said during a previous television appearance.