Pak vs Eng: Mohammad Abbas' first spell to decide 1st Test, says Vaughan

Mohammad Abbas in action.

English commentator Michael Vaughan believes the fate of the first Test between Pakistan and England depends on how the latter's batsmen deal with Mohammad Abbas' first spell with the new ball.

“I think the initial six-over burst that Abbas will produce, maybe more, will potentially decide the outcome of the Test match," Vaughan is quoted as saying by CricBuzz.



Vaughan lauded Abbas and his partner Shaheen Afridi even more, saying: "This new ball partnership of Abbas and Shaheen is magnificent and it is going to be so difficult because Abbas will wobble the ball and it will go either way. If England bat out of the crease, Rizwan will stand up to the stumps to get them back in it."

He said it was crucial for England to get some sort of opening stand from their openers.

“You need a confidence-boosting 30/0 from Rory Burns and Dom Sibley, if they get to that level, I think England will have a chance," the former England captain said.

He said it was imperative for England to not expose its new batsmen to Pakistani leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan.

"If they have got two new players against the leg-spinners, England have absolutely no chance," Vaughan said.



