Weather update ahead of Pakistan-India Asian Games gold medal clash

Rain washes out the second quarter-final of the Asian Games men's cricket competition between India and Afghanistan at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on September 27, 2026. — AFP

NISSHIN: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face off in the men's cricket final of the 2026 Asian Games at Korogi Sports Park on Saturday, with the gold medal at stake.

The winner will claim the prestigious gold medal, while the losing side will settle for silver. However, the key question ahead of the highly anticipated clash is whether weather conditions could affect the contest between the neighbouring sides.

According to AccuWeather, weather conditions in Nisshin are forecast to remain largely favourable for the Pakistan-India gold-medal clash.

The temperature is expected to reach 27°C, with a RealFeel of 28°C and a RealFeel Shade temperature of 26°C. The forecast describes the conditions as “brilliant sunshine”, while the probability of precipitation stands at just 1%, with no thunderstorms expected.

Winds are forecast to blow from the west-northwest at around 11km/h, with gusts reaching up to 24km/h. Cloud cover is expected to remain at just 4%, while the maximum UV index is forecast to be 5 (moderate).

The forecast also indicates no measurable precipitation, suggesting that rain is unlikely to cause a significant interruption to the all-important gold-medal contest.

The final will mark the first-ever meeting between India and Pakistan in men's cricket at the Asian Games, adding further significance to the highly anticipated encounter.

For Pakistan, this will be their third medal match in the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games.

The Green Shirts won their first-ever Asian Games cricket medal in the 2010 edition, securing bronze after defeating Sri Lanka. Bangladesh claimed gold after beating Afghanistan in the final.

In the 2014 edition, neither India nor Pakistan sent their men's cricket teams to the tournament due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments.

At the 2023 Asian Games, Pakistan suffered a defeat against Bangladesh in the bronze-medal match, while India won gold after their final against Afghanistan was washed out.