Bangladesh ease past Pakistan in U19 Women's T20 tri-series opener

Bangladesh players celebrate during their U19 Women's T20 tri-series match against Pakistan at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on October 2, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/@pakistancricket

FAISALABAD: Sadia Akter's blistering knock, followed by a disciplined bowling effort, propelled Bangladesh to a resounding 30-run victory over hosts Pakistan in the first match of the U19 Women's T20 tri-series here at the Iqbal Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh captain Sadia Islam's decision to bat first proved beneficial as the visitors registered a formidable total of 117/8 in their 20 overs.

Leading the way for the touring side was middle-order batter Sadia Akter, who bolstered their total after coming out to bat at No.5 with the scoreboard reading 30/3, with a quickfire 34 not out from 25 deliveries, smashing two sixes and a four.

Besides Akter, top-order batter Nishita Akter Nishi (23), captain Sadia and Sraboni Rani Shil, 12 each, made notable contributions to Bangladesh's total.

Mahnoor Zeb was the standout bowler for Pakistan as she picked up three wickets for just 24 runs in her four overs, followed by Rozina Akram with two, while Shahar Bano and Maham Nazakat could take one apiece.

Set to chase 118 in the home U19 Women's T20 tri-series opener, Pakistan's batting unit faltered and could accumulate 87/6 in their 20 overs and thus started their campaign with a gruelling defeat.

Opener Komal Khan remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a cautious 29, which came off 39 deliveries and featured three boundaries.

Besides her, another opener Ravail Farhan and middle-order batter Zoofishan Ayyaz (12) could amass double figures against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack, led by Nishita Akter Nishi, who took two wickets for just 16 runs in her four overs.

Nishita's brilliance was backed by Farjana Easmin and Afrin Mim as they chipped in with one wicket apiece.

The 30-run victory in the curtain-raiser put Bangladesh at the top of the U19 Women's T20 tri-series standings, while hosts Pakistan succumbed to the bottom.

The home side next face Sri Lanka in the second match of the T20 tri-series, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Saturday.