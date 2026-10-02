Jake Paul says world-level boxing superstar avoiding fight

An undated picture of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. — Reuters

Jake Paul has said that world-level boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez is scared of him and has been avoiding fighting him for three years.

Paul decided to become a boxer despite having no amateur experience and made his debut back in 2020.

He made an impressive start to his boxing career, winning his first six fights, defeating ageing MMA stars such as Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley.

His first fight against a proper boxer was Tommy Fury bout in 2023, which he lost by split decision after eight rounds but he was praised as he was impressive and had Fury down.

He managed to rebuild with wins over Mike Perry, Nate Diaz and an almost 60-year-old Mike Tyson and then stepped into the ring in December 2025 with former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul survived six rounds against the two-time world heavyweight champion. Still, he did not pass the count after being knocked down for the final time by Joshua at the Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19.

The boxing match between the American boxer and former two-time world champion Joshua was one of the most-watched in recent times.

He has not returned to the ring since his loss to Joshua, a fight during which he suffered a severe double fracture to his jaw, but that has not stopped him from chasing tough fights in the sport.

In a new post on X, he has now taken aim at multi-weight Mexican great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

“Canelo fighting on Halloween is perfect,” Paul wrote.

“He’s been dressed up as a guy who’s scared of me for three years.”