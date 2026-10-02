President's Trophy Grade-I: SBP edge past OGDCL in fourth round

SBP's Afaq Afridi poses for a picture after the second day of their fourth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against OGDCL at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on October 1, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) batters held their nerves in the tricky 124-run pursuit and eventually led their side to a four-wicket victory over Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on the penultimate day of their fourth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match here at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Friday.

The decisive third day of the recently concluded fixture commenced with SBP starting their pursuit of the 124-run target through in-form openers Hasan Raza and Abdullah Fazal.

SBP, however, had to work hard to chase down the modest target as they took 27.5 overs and lost six wickets in the process.

Leading the way for them was captain Ghazi Ghori, who top-scored with a brisk 32 off 27 deliveries, laced with six fours. Besides him, Shahid Aziz (27 not out), Hasan (20), Kamran Ghulam (18) and Mubasir Khan (17) made notable contributions in the run chase.

Mohammad Amir Khan was the pick of the bowlers for OGDCL as he bagged three wickets for 39 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Aftab Ahmad with two, while Niaz Khan could claim one.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, Mohammad Taha's unbeaten century helped Pakistan Television (PTV) fight back against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) on the third day after they were forced to follow-on in their fourth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match.

The pulsating third day got underway with SNGPL captain Shan Masood enforcing the follow-on on PTV, who were bowled out for 153 in response to the opposition's 347 on the second day.

With a 194-run deficit to counter to avoid the innings defeat, PTV got off to a disastrous start to their second outing with the bat as they lost their openers, Waqar Hussain and Yasir Khan, both ducks, early with just six runs on the board.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Taha took the reins of PTV's second innings and initially shared a one-sided 34-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Taimur Khan, who could contribute seven.

The top-order batter then received ample support at the other end in the form of Mohammad Ammar, and the duo eventually helped PTV to nullify the deficit by raising a defiant 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket, during which Taha brought up his well-deserved century.

Ahmed Safi Abdullah eventually broke the budding partnership by dismissing Ammar, who walked back after scoring a gutsy 62 off 165 deliveries, comprising five fours and a six.

Taha was then joined by Sharoon Siraj in the middle, and the duo could put together 22 runs for their unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership before stumps were drawn at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

At stumps on the penultimate day, PTV were 227/4, leading OGDCL by 33 runs, with centurion Taha unbeaten in the middle on 142, having faced 213 deliveries and smashed 18 boundaries, including a six.

Taha will resume PTV's second innings on the final day alongside Siraj as the side would look to set a formidable target for SNGPL.

For SNGPL, Athar Mahmood has taken two wickets in the second innings, while Shahnawaz Dahani and Ahmed have bagged one apiece.

In another fourth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match, Mohammad Ilyas's four-wicket haul kept Kingsmen Academy in control against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) despite Mohammad Faiq's anchoring century on the third day at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

At the stumps on the penultimate day, Kingsmen Academy were well-placed at 167/3 in the second innings, leading KRL by a massive 466 runs, with Saud Shakeel and Daniyal Hussain unbeaten on 29 and 15, respectively.

Earlier in the day, KRL resumed their first innings from 175/2 in response to Kingsmen Academy's mammoth 643/8d, but could add 169 more to their overnight score for the remaining eight wickets despite Faiq's monumental knock and thus ultimately got bowled out for 344 in 91 overs.

Faiq waged a lone battle for KRL on the penultimate day as he converted his overnight 76 not out into his maiden first-class century and top-scored with a monumental 159 off 239 deliveries, studded with 21 fours and two sixes.

His overnight partner and captain Iftikhar Ahmed also scored a half-century, making 63, but only 18 of which came on the penultimate day. Besides him, Sarmad Bhatti (35 not out) and Imran Rafiq (25) were the other notable run-getters for KRL.

Ilyas was the standout bowler for Kingsmen Academy as he picked up four wickets for 68 runs in his 18 overs, followed by Mehran Mumtaz with two, while Shoaib Afridi and Tayyab Afridi chipped in with one scalp apiece.

With a 299-run lead already in Kingsmen Academy's favour, half-centuries from openers Muhammad Hurraira and captain Tayyab further bolstered their advantage to 466 runs as they concluded the penultimate day at 167/3.

Hurraira remained the top-scorer for Kingsmen Academy in the second innings with a brisk 62 off 53 deliveries, closely followed by captain Tayyab, who made a 47-ball 53. The duo also shared an 88-run partnership for the first wicket.

For KRL, Mohammad Junaid, Arshad Iqbal and skipper Iftikhar have thus far been able to pick up one wicket apiece in the second innings.