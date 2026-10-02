Novak Djokovic beats Yunchaokete Bu to reach China Open quarter-finals

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his round-of-16 match against China's Bu Yunchaokete at the National Tennis Center in Beijing on October 2, 2026. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic rallied from one set down to beat Yunchaokete Bu 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the China Open second round.

Djokovic, who is playing the China Open after 11 years, dropped a set for the first time since the same round in 2013; he also took a medical timeout in the second consecutive match at the tournament.

After an early loss in Cincinnati in August, Djokovic revealed the details about his ongoing medical condition, and early in the second he appeared to be struggling with his breathing against home hope Bu.

After losing the first set, it looked like the match would slip away when the Serbian let an early break in the second go, accepting a time violation as he fought to regain his breath between points.

Djokovic then took advice from the trainer, as he had in his victory over Nuno Borges in the first round. But the Serb took control of the tie-break and Bu failed to maintain his high level in the third set.

Novak Djokovic may face US Open champion Alexander Zverev next, who is also favourite to win the title, beside 24-time Grand Slam winner, as the German plays Shang Juncheng on Saturday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic returned to the tennis court after nearly a month since his first-round loss to Argentina's Mariano Navone at the US Open. The Serb entered the China Open draw, playing the ATP 500 tournament for the first time in 11 years.

Novak has enjoyed remarkable success in Beijing, winning the ATP 500 event in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. The six-time China Open champion had a 30-0 undefeated record in Beijing before this match.