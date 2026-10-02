Trail Blazers fire announcer for racist posts hours after his hiring

A general view of the Portland Trail Blazers logo at half-court before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Moda Center in Portland on February 24, 2026. — Reuters

Just hours after the Portland Trail Blazers announced the hiring of play-by-play announcer Braiden Bell, they fired him.

On Thursday, he was named to replace longtime announcer Kevin Calabro but then dismissed after social media posts he made as a teenager were uncovered. The posts, on Twitter (now X), called women derogatory names and included an insult to Asians, although Bell referred to himself as "not racist" in the same post.

The comments were posted in late 2012 and early 2013.

"The Portland Trail Blazers have zero tolerance for racist, sexist, or harmful comments," the team said in a statement posted to social media later Thursday. "Social media posts made by our recently announced play-by-play broadcaster are in clear violation of team and league policies, as well as our values and expectations. Therefore, we will not be moving forward with this broadcaster."

The Trail Blazers learned about the posts from a reporter for KGW in Portland who uncovered them and asked the club for comment.

According to Bell's LinkedIn page, he studied journalism at Arizona State from 2015-19 and then became the voice of Cal Baptist sports in fall 2019. He left that post in mid-2024 and began calling games for Arizona State, the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and the Valley Suns of the G League. Last fall, he also made his debut with FS1 on Big 12 football.

Bell has not commented publicly since his dismissal, but earlier in the day, he expressed his appreciation for the new job.

"Rip City -- Wow, it's going to be an awesome ride!" he posted.

"It's hard to describe the honor I'm feeling. I can't wait to settle into this community & fanbase.

"My goal is to make you proud every game and honor the incredible history & tradition of Blazers play-by-play. Talk to you soon!"

He has since made his X account private.

The franchise's statement included an apology.

"We did not meet our own bar in this process, and for that we apologize to Blazers fans and to Rip City," the Trail Blazers said. "We strongly believe that everyone who is a part of Rip City should feel welcome and safe and we will make sure that our new broadcaster reflects these values. We will do better."

The team begins the new season Oct. 21 at home against the Phoenix Suns.