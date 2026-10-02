Pakistan to defend title as match schedule for Hong Kong Sixes 2026 announced

Pakistan players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Hong Kong Sixes title by defeating Kuwait in the final at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on November 9, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

HONG KONG: The complete match schedule for the highly-anticipated 22nd edition of the Hong Kong Sixes was announced on Friday, with all 25 matches set to be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground from October 30 to November 1.

The upcoming edition of the Hong Kong Sixes will feature 12 teams, divided into four groups of three each. Defending champions Pakistan, who clinched the coveted title last year, their sixth overall, by defeating Kuwait in the final, have been placed in Group C alongside India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Australia, host nation Hong Kong, China and England comprise Group A, while Bangladesh, Scotland and Sri Lanka are in Group B. South Africa, Oman and Afghanistan form Group D.

The opening day will feature nine matches, with the first game between Australia and Hong Kong, China scheduled for 5:45 AM as per Pakistan Standard Time (PST), followed by Bangladesh's clash against Scotland at 6:40 AM.

Holders Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the UAE at 7:35 AM PST on Friday, October 30, before taking on arch-rivals India at 11:15 AM on the same day.

The remaining group-stage fixtures will be completed on Saturday, October 31, with the first match between Oman and Afghanistan scheduled for 5:45 AM PST.

The knockout stage of the Hong Kong Sixes will also get underway on Saturday, with the top-ranked teams from each group progressing to the Cup semi-finals.



The second-placed sides will contest the Plate semi-finals, while the third-placed teams will compete in the Bowl semi-finals.

The final day on Sunday, November 1 will feature the respective finals and placement matches. The Cup final is scheduled for 12:10 PM PST, while the Bowl and Plate finals will take place earlier at 10:20 AM and 11:15 AM, respectively.

Hong Kong Sixes 2026 — Pakistan Standard Time

Friday, October 30

5:45 AM – Australia vs Hong Kong, China

6:40 AM – Bangladesh vs Scotland

7:35 AM – Pakistan vs UAE

8:30 AM – South Africa vs Oman

9:25 AM – Hong Kong, China vs England

10:20 AM – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

11:15 AM – India vs Pakistan

12:10 PM – South Africa vs Afghanistan

1:05 PM – England vs Australia

Saturday, October 31

5:45 AM – Oman vs Afghanistan

6:40 AM – Scotland vs Sri Lanka

7:35 AM – UAE vs India

8:30 AM – B3 vs D3 (Bowl semi-final 1)

9:25 AM – A3 vs C3 (Bowl semi-final 2)

10:20 AM – B2 vs D2 (Plate semi-final 1)

11:15 AM – A2 vs C2 (Plate semi-final 2)

12:10 PM – A1 vs C1 (Cup semi-final 1)

1:05 PM – B1 vs D1 (Cup semi-final 2)

Sunday, November 1

6:40 AM – Loser of Bowl semi-final 1 vs Loser of Bowl semi-final 2 (11th/12th-place play-off)

7:35 AM – Loser of Plate semi-final 1 vs Loser of Plate semi-final 2 (7th/8th-place play-off)

8:30 AM – Loser of Cup semi-final 1 vs Loser of Cup semi-final 2 (3rd/4th-place play-off)

10:20 AM – Winner of Bowl semi-final 1 vs Winner of Bowl semi-final 2 (Bowl Final)

11:15 AM – Winner of Plate semi-final 1 vs Winner of Plate semi-final 2 (Plate Final)

12:10 PM – Winner of Cup semi-final 1 vs Winner of Cup semi-final 2 (Cup Final)