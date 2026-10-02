Ishan Kishan acknowledges Pakistan's spin threat ahead of Asian Games final

India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during their Asian Games men's cricket competition semi-final against Sri Lanka at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on October 1, 2026. — BCCI

NISSHIN: India's wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan on Friday acknowledged the spin threat their arch-rivals Pakistan possess ahead of the highly-anticipated Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition final between the two sides, scheduled to be played here at the Korogi Sports Park on October 3.

Spinners played a pivotal role in leading Pakistan to the final as they accounted for all six of Bangladesh's wickets that fell in the first semi-final played here at the same venue on Thursday.

Leading Pakistan's spin charge was left-armer Sufiyan Muqeem, who picked up three wickets for 26 runs in his three overs.

He was supported by fellow left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas, who returned economical figures of 2/23 in as many overs, while Saim Ayub took one wicket for just three runs in his two overs.

Later that day, Kishan spearheaded India's batting charge against a young Sri Lankan bowling attack with an unbeaten half-century.

Coming out to bat at No.5, the left-handed batter propelled the reigning world champions to a formidable total of 169/7 in 20 overs with an unbeaten 80 off 46 deliveries, studded with four fours and five sixes.

Kishan, who played a blinder on the Korogi Sports Park's surface, which behaved awkwardly on Thursday, offering drastic turn and uneven bounce, now relishes the spin challenge against fierce rivals Pakistan.

The 28-year-old, however, asserted that he was not thinking much about the final, insisting that he must keep his composure and enjoy the crunch moments.

"Pakistan are also a spinner-friendly team. At the same time, you know, you just don't think about what's going to happen after two days," said Ishan Kishan.

"You just keep calm, you play your shots, you are in the moment and just enjoy those crunch moments."