Viral long jumper Asif Magsi to join Pakistan Army: report

Asif "Machliwala" Magsi, the untrained, self-taught long jumper whose incredible leap over 11 motorcycles went viral recently, is reportedly being recruited by Pakistan Army in athletics capacity.

Magsi, whose long jump reached as far as athletics legend Carl Lewis, will be provided the necessary training in order to groom his natural talent even more, according to reports in local media.

"He will now join Army Athletics Team rather than joining the Lahore team," a source is quoted as saying.

The Army's rumoured interest in Thatta-based Magsi came after President Pakistan Athletics Federation had first decided to invite him to Lahore for training.

