Andy Murray believes Novak Djokovic’s participation in LA Olympics ‘great’ for tennis

An undated image of Novak Djokovic (Left) and Andy Murray. — AFP

Andy Murray believes Novak Djokovic’s participation as a player in the LA Olympics in 2028 would be “great” for tennis.

Murray served as Djokovic’s coach for six months in 2025, coming full circle from their rivalry as players.

Since the end of their partnership, Novak’s bid for a 25th Grand Slam has still not materialised, having recently suffered a surprise first-round exit at the US Open.

As a result, the topic of his retirement has been discussed more often in the tennis world. The 39-year-old Serb has previously said that he intends to play at the LA Olympics in 2028, and now Murray has given his verdict on this plan.

"He's obviously said that I think he wants to play through until the Olympics in LA, which is obviously great for tennis if he wants to keep going," Murray told TNT Sports.

Novak Djokovic won a gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, and he will be aiming to become just the second player in history to win back-to-back singles golds in Los Angeles, something only Murray has achieved before.

When Murray was asked about it, he said he would not be surprised if Djokovic achieves the milestone, but he added that he had not thought about this.

"I hadn't actually thought of that, but it wouldn't surprise me," added Murray.

"He's pretty much got every single record out there. I wouldn't put it past him to achieve something like that. He's got such a strong mind that when he really commits to something and, you know, wants to achieve something, yeah.

"But I just also know that once you get to that stage of your career, you don't know what's going to happen six months from now. It's very hard to predict because, you know, the body has so much wear and tear on it that it's difficult. And he's had some troubles with that physically, I think, the last sort of 18 months or so. And yeah, I hope he can stay fit and healthy and finish his career the way that he wants to."

There are still two years to go until the next Olympic Games, and Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are favourites to win gold medals for the first time.