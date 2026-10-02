Mohammad Rizwan appears before NCCIA for forensic analysis of mobile phone

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates taking the catch of West Indies' Kavem Hodge (not pictured) during the third day of their first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on July 27, 2026. — AFP

Experienced Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan on Friday appeared before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency in Lahore for the forensic examination and analysis of his mobile phone, which has been in the agency's custody since last month.

According to the second notice, the NCCIA requested Rizwan's cooperation to conduct a forensic examination and analysis of the mobile phone it seized from the national cricketer.

The wicketkeeper batter was issued notice under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to sources, a four-member NCCIA team will question Rizwan. The investigation team comprises a deputy director and three inspectors.

Speaking to Geo News while appearing before the agency, Rizwan did not respond when asked what he had to say or what the inquiry concerned.

Asked about the allegations against him, Rizwan replied: "Ask them [NCCIA]."

In an earlier letter, Rizwan had sought written details of the inquiry and the return of his mobile phone.

Rizwan had previously said his phone was taken from him in England on August 31 and that he provided its password at the time. He also said the device was examined in his presence.

He further stated that officials had access to his unlocked phone when he appeared before the NCCIA on September 10, allowing them to review messages and other material.

The NCCIA had earlier contacted Rizwan several times seeking his cooperation, according to agency sources, while sources close to the cricketer said he had been seeking clarity about the proceedings and consulting his lawyer.

Mohammad Rizwan has been under investigation by the NCCIA for about a month after the agency confiscated his mobile phone in England during Pakistan's Test tour of the country.

The inquiry reportedly relates to allegations involving online betting, gambling and the leaking of team information from the dressing room. Pakistan lost the three-match series 3-0.