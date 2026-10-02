Watch: Brazil receive warm welcome in Kolkata ahead of India friendly

An undated photo of Brazil captain Marquinhos. — Reuters

Brazil received a warm welcome in Kolkata from fans when they arrived for Saturday's friendly with India, and manager Carlo Ancelotti said he knows how much this part of India loves the national team and he wants to showcase an entertaining game for the supporters.

There are large dedicated fanbases of Brazil and Argentina in the football-mad East Indian city, where the fans’ love for the flamboyant brilliance of South American football is not new and it goes back decades.

People passionately gather and wear Brazil and Argentina colours during the football World Cup.

When Argentina played a friendly at Salt Lake Stadium in 2011, it had sold-out crowds of more than 60,000, and Brazil competed in the U-17 World Cup six years later.

"We know how this region loves the national team... we are happy to be here to play against India," Ancelotti told reporters on Friday, a day after throngs of fans welcomed the team at the airport.

"All these games... are good preparation and a good opportunity to show what we can do.

"I would like the players to enjoy themselves, to play with happiness in every game. You want to play with joy."

CHEGAMOS, ÍNDIA! 🇮🇳🇧🇷



A Seleção desembarcou em Calcutá para um encontro inédito: pela primeira vez na história, o Brasil vai enfrentar a Índia no próximo sábado (3).



Agora é hora de se preparar para mais um desafio! #BateNoPeito

ISSO É BRASIL! pic.twitter.com/CHcliinGFM — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) October 1, 2026

India, 138th in the world rankings, are the lowest-ranked team Brazil have faced since 1998, when they played 185th-ranked Andorra but the captain Marquinhos said the match was also a way to thank Brazil's supporters in India.

"Of course, the focus is always very much on playing well and winning the match, but being here is also a way of thanking the Indian people for their support and for following the Brazilian national team all these years, throughout its history," he said.

"This is also the second-largest group of supporters of the national team outside Brazil, so it’s a pleasure and an honour."

Brazil are coming off a 1-1 draw and a 4-2 win in two friendlies with Australia.