Captain Kusal Mendis returns as Sri Lanka name squad for Pakistan T20Is

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis watches the ball after playing a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 8, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday unveiled a 15-member squad for its men's team's upcoming three-match away T20I series against Pakistan.

The squad marked the return of Sri Lanka's white-ball captain Kusal Mendis, who missed their recent assignment, a three-match away series against England, due to an injury.

Batting all-rounder Charith Asalanka led Sri Lanka in their T20I series against England, which the visitors lost 3-0, while Mendis's return to the fold saw his omission from the squad, alongside Dilshan Madushanka, Tharindu Rathnayake and Janith Liyanage.

Sri Lanka will also be without their first-choice opener Pathum Nissanka and star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga due to injuries.

Hasaranga suffered lower-back pain during a practice session ahead of their ODI series opener against England and travelled back to Sri Lanka to begin his rehabilitation programme.

Consequently, Hasaranga was replaced by fellow leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth in the Sri Lanka squad, while Sineth Jayawardena claimed the opener's spot in Nissanka's absence.

Sri Lanka also brought in seam-bowling allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe, batter Sahan Arachchige, and pacer Binura Fernando to their arsenal for the away series against Pakistan, all three matches of which are scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 9, 11 and 13, respectively.

For the unversed, after the T20Is, the Island nation will also feature in an ODI tri-series against England and hosts Pakistan, followed by a two-match Test series against the home country.

Sri Lanka squad for T20I series against Pakistan

Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Kusal Mendis (c), Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga and Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness).