UFC boss Dana White responds to Eddie Hearn’s ‘PR disaster’ comments

An undated photo of UFC CEO Dana White. — Reuters

UFC boss Dana White has responded to Eddie Hearn’s claim that the American’s handling of the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has been a “PR disaster,” insisting he is behind the December 11 event in Cardiff despite missing its London launch press conference.

Former heavyweight world champions Fury and Joshua faced off on Wednesday as their long-awaited showdown finally appeared to be on course after years of uncertainty.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with tickets due to go on sale on October 9th.

White, while speaking with the media at the UFC 332 promotion event, explained why he missed the Fury vs Joshua launch press conference in London.

“I had the Contender Series yesterday, I had to be here today,” White said. “I fly a lot, but that’s a little bit of a rough trip.”

White then challenged Hearn’s “PR disaster” comment by claiming that UFC is working behind the scenes.

“Not only am I promoting the fight, we’re producing the fight too,” White said. “UFC is gonna produce the show. I don’t know how that’s a PR disaster. I’m right.”

Hearn, after the press conference for Fury vs Joshua, said that Dana and company can’t be involved unless he allows them.

“It’s a load of bollocks.” He added, “Turki is partners with Dana and Nick Khan. He wants them involved in the event, contractually they can’t be unless I allow them to be involved.”

Hearn said White’s camp had mishandled the issue publicly.

“These guys, Dana, etc just played it all wrong,” he said.

“I’m not even going to sit here and slag it off because what’s happened to them over the last seven days has been one of the greatest PR disasters in boxing.”