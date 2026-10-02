Pakistan lost to Malaysia in final, settle for Asian Games men's team squash silver

NAGOYA: Pakistan suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Malaysia in the gold-medal match of the Asian Games 2026 men's squash team competition here at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena on Friday.
Malaysia made a resounding start to the summit clash, with Ameeshenraj Chandaran inflicting a 3-1 defeat on Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal in the first match.
The first match of the final, however, got off to a contrasting start as Nasir clinched the opening game 11-8 in just nine minutes.
But Chandaran staged an astounding comeback and secured the subsequent three games on the trot 11-3, 11-6 and 11-4 in just 26 minutes to give Malaysia a 1-0 lead in the summit clash.
Noor Zaman, who earlier suffered defeat in his match against Tsz Kwan Lau during Pakistan's 2-1 victory over Hong Kong, China in the semi-final, represented the national team in the must-win tie of the summit clash against Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng.
Zaman, however, failed to make a spirited start to the must-win match as he went down in the first game 11-8, which lasted nine minutes.
But the 22-year-old regrouped and secured the subsequent two games 11-6 and 11-7 to move just one away from a sensational victory, which would have forced the summit clash into the decider.
Yow Ng, however, halted Pakistan's comeback as he outclassed Zaman 11-4 and 11-5 in the remaining two games to round up a straight-match 2-0 victory for Malaysia in the gold-medal match.
The defeat against Malaysia in the final of the men's squash team competition meant Pakistan bowed out with a silver medal, which is the country's first in the Asian Games 2026, and came after six bronze medals.
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