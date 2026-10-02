Pakistan lost to Malaysia in final, settle for Asian Games men's team squash silver

Left to right: Pakistan's Mohammad Ashab Irfan, Asim Khan, Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal pose with their silver medals after the Asian Games men's squash team final against Malaysia at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena in Nagoya on October 2, 2026. — Pakistan Olympic Association

NAGOYA: Pakistan suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Malaysia in the gold-medal match of the Asian Games 2026 men's squash team competition here at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena on Friday.

Malaysia made a resounding start to the summit clash, with Ameeshenraj Chandaran inflicting a 3-1 defeat on Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal in the first match.

The first match of the final, however, got off to a contrasting start as Nasir clinched the opening game 11-8 in just nine minutes.

But Chandaran staged an astounding comeback and secured the subsequent three games on the trot 11-3, 11-6 and 11-4 in just 26 minutes to give Malaysia a 1-0 lead in the summit clash.

Noor Zaman, who earlier suffered defeat in his match against Tsz Kwan Lau during Pakistan's 2-1 victory over Hong Kong, China in the semi-final, represented the national team in the must-win tie of the summit clash against Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng.

Zaman, however, failed to make a spirited start to the must-win match as he went down in the first game 11-8, which lasted nine minutes.

But the 22-year-old regrouped and secured the subsequent two games 11-6 and 11-7 to move just one away from a sensational victory, which would have forced the summit clash into the decider.

Yow Ng, however, halted Pakistan's comeback as he outclassed Zaman 11-4 and 11-5 in the remaining two games to round up a straight-match 2-0 victory for Malaysia in the gold-medal match.

The defeat against Malaysia in the final of the men's squash team competition meant Pakistan bowed out with a silver medal, which is the country's first in the Asian Games 2026, and came after six bronze medals.