Pak vs Eng: Mushtaq Ahmed says even 200 is defendable in 4th innings

Mushtaq Ahmed says if Pakistan bowlers hit the right spots in the final innings, wickets will come automatically.

Pakistan cricket team’s spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed believes his charges have the ability to even defend a total as meagre as 200 in the fourth innings of the ongoing first Test against England.

The visitors, for the first time in the match, lost their way on day three when a batting collapse left them reeling at 137-8, with an overall lead of 244.

Mushtaq, in an online press conference following the day’s play, was still bullish about his team’s chances.

“The lead is of 244. Another 20 to 30 runs and it will become a good contest,” he said, adding that “Pakistan team still feels confident about their chances.”

“If we bowl well in the fourth innings then even a total of 240 is defendable,” the former leg-spinner added.

Pakistan went with an unfamiliar twin leg-spin line-up for the 1st Test, which raised a few eyebrows but eventually proved a fruitful decision as Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan picked up six wickets between themselves.

Mushtaq says the pair have “understood the wicket” and if they hit the right spots, wickets would come.

