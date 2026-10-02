India relieved as Mohsin Naqvi opts out of Asian Games cricket medal ceremony

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi speaks during its Annual General Meeting in Dhaka on July 24, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi will miss the medal ceremony of the Asian Games men's cricket competition, scheduled after the blockbuster final between arch-rivals Pakistan and India at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday.

The development was confirmed by the ACC through its official social media handles, stating that its President will not attend the medal ceremony due to "prior commitments" but sent his best wishes to all four teams ahead of the final and the third-place playoff between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

"ACC President, Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, will miss Finals Day at [Asian Games 2026] due to prior commitments, but sends his very best wishes to all four teams ahead of the Gold and Bronze Medal Matches," the ACC said on social media.

In a statement shared by the ACC, Naqvi affirmed that his commitments would keep him away from attending the spectacle in Nagoya but emphasised that he would be looking forward to some thrilling action.

"Wishing all participants the very best ahead of the gold and bronze medal matches at the Asian Games 2026," ACC quoted Naqvi as saying.

"Commitments will keep me away from Nagoya, but I'll be looking forward to some thrilling action."

For the unversed, Naqvi's absence will be a huge relief for the India men's cricket team as otherwise they would have to accept the medals from the ACC President, contrary to their stance.

Notably, after winning the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup last year, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy and medals from Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Their refusal initially delayed the closing ceremony of the continental tournament and was later concluded without the winners receiving the silverware, which has since then been in Naqvi's possession.

A similar occurrence happened after the final of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup last Sunday when India, who were crowned the champions of the eight-team tournament by defeating defending champions Sri Lanka in the summit clash, also refused to collect the trophy from Naqvi.