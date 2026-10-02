Arizona Diamondbacks re-sign winningest manager Torey Lovullo on two-year deal

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo comes to the mound against the Kansas City Royals for a pitcher change during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on Sep 8, 2026. — Reuters

PHOENIX: The Arizona Diamondbacks have re-signed Torey Lovullo, the winningest manager in franchise history, on a two-year contract, the Major League Baseball club announced on Thursday.

Lovullo was out of contract after the 2026 season, with his future uncertain after Arizona missed the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

The Diamondbacks were eliminated from postseason contention on the final day of the regular season after the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4.

Arizona finished the season with an 86-76 record, the best record among MLB teams that failed to reach the playoffs.

Lovullo expressed his desire to remain with Arizona but stressed that he wanted the club to show it valued his continued leadership.

“I want to win a world championship with this organization, but I want to be wanted,” Lovullo said after the final game of the regular season. “... I'll leave it at that.”

Earlier this month, Lovullo had said he believed the Diamondbacks needed to reach the playoffs for him and his coaching staff to return for another season.

Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall recently said he believed Lovullo had probably produced the best managing performance of his career, despite Arizona dealing with significant injuries and distractions during the campaign.

Lovullo has managed the Diamondbacks since 2017 and has a 750-768 record. His biggest achievement came in 2023, when Arizona made a surprise run to the World Series.

The new deal keeps Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen together, with both having been central figures in the organisation's recent years.