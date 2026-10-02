Agit Kabayel to defend WBC heavyweight title against Nelson Hysa

Agit Kabayel during the Weigh-In against Dmitrii Bivol in Light Heavy Championship on February 21, 2025. — Reuters

DUSSELDORF: Germany’s Agit Kabayel will make the first defence of his WBC world heavyweight title against unbeaten Albanian Nelson Hysa on November 28th, promoter Frank Warren confirmed on Thursday.

Kabayel was elevated to WBC champion after Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt in June.

The German will now defend his title at the 60,000-capacity Merkur Spiel Arena, which is located close to his hometown of Bochum.

The fight will take place on Albanian Independence Day, giving Hysa an opportunity to attract significant support from the large Albanian community in Germany.

Hysa remains unbeaten and will enter the bout looking to cause an upset against Kabayel, who has established himself as one of Germany’s leading heavyweight boxers.

Both fighters are managed by Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, with the bout set to be broadcast live on DAZN.

“This is the fight we wanted to make,” said Warren in a statement ahead of a launch event next week.

“Agit Kabayel has rejuvenated the boxing market in Germany with his exploits in the heavyweight division and he will prove as much by defending his world title in front of over 60,000 fans in Duesseldorf on November 28.”

Despite his unbeaten record, Hysa does not feature in the latest WBC rankings. He is, however, ranked fifth in the WBA’s list of heavyweight contenders.

It is pertinent to mention that Kabayel secured the WBC title after Usyk relinquished the belt, and his upcoming bout will mark his first world-title defence on home soil.