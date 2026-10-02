Zinedine Zidane has no regrets over 2006 headbutt ahead of Italy return

Italy’s Marco Materazzi goes down after being butted by Zinedine Zidane of France during the 2006 World Cup final. — AFP

New France coach Zinedine Zidane insisted Thursday that he has no regrets about his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the FIFA World Cup 2006 final as he prepares to face Italy again in his first home game in charge.

“The images will always be there to remind me of what happened in 2006, because they are always being shown,” Zidane said, smiling, when asked about the incident that led to his sending-off in extra time in what was his last match as a player.

“Fortunately that is not the only thing I did, and there were other nicer things, so I try to think more about the positives,” Zidane said at a press conference at the Stade de France, where Les Bleus host the Italians in the UEFA Nations League on Friday.

“I don’t have regrets because it was part of my career,” he continued, adding that he had not spoken to Materazzi since that night in Berlin, in a final which Italy won on penalties.

“In 2006 I didn’t know I was going to become a coach. I thought that was the end, so it was really difficult for me. I am not proud of what happened. I have said it over and over again, but it is part of my career; you can’t only do wonderful things.”

Zinedine Zidane, 54, was appointed France coach in late July, succeeding his former international teammate Didier Deschamps, who stepped down after 14 years in charge following the World Cup 2026 in North America.

The former Real Madrid coach’s first two matches in charge have come away from home, with Les Bleus winning 1-0 in Turkey and by the same scoreline in Belgium in the Nations League.

Friday’s match, in front of what will be a sell-out crowd of close to 80,000 at the national stadium to the north of Paris, will therefore be a homecoming for the coach, who remains an icon in France.

“It is going to be really emotional,” said Zidane, whose last appearance at the Stade de France came as a player in a friendly against Mexico in 2006.

France are without captain Kylian Mbappe, who returned to his club Real Madrid after suffering a knee injury while scoring the winning goal in Turkey last week.

Earlier, France forward Ousmane Dembele insisted there was no tension between him and Mbappe after comments made by both players in the media about the Ballon d’Or.

Dembele, of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), won last year’s Ballon d’Or and is nominated again this year, while Mbappe is one of the leading contenders to succeed his compatriot.

“There is no issue. We have talked about it. We sit next to each other at the dinner table,” Dembele told reporters, dismissing the matter as a “social media squabble”.

Mbappe said in an interview last month with France Football magazine that Dembele “was always seen as a talented player, while I was always seen as the chosen one”.

A few days later, Dembele replied to those comments, saying: “I have never been the chosen one, but I have worked hard, and last year I was rewarded for a fantastic year with Paris Saint-Germain. This year we will see.”