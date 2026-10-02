Portugal beat Denmark after Cristiano Ronaldo leaves camp

Portugal's Joao Felix celebrates scoring their fourth goal Sebastian Elias against Denmark in UEFA Nations League on October 1, 2026. — Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Portugal put the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from their training camp aside as they beat Denmark 4-2 in the UEFA Nations League here at Parken Stadium on Thursday.

Joao Felix sealed the victory late in the second half after Denmark had twice come from behind to level the match.

The build-up had been dominated by Ronaldo’s sudden departure on Wednesday after coach Jorge Jesus indicated the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would not start against Denmark.

Jesus had urged his players to focus on the match, and Portugal responded with a strong performance to secure a third victory in his first three games in charge.

“A victory of the highest quality; this Portugal team scored four goals and put in a performance which, in my opinion, was of a very high standard,” Jesus told reporters.

“I still think exactly the same way: there are players with status. That much is crystal clear.

“But I'll say it again: the rules are the same for everyone. That's a method I've followed throughout my coaching career and I'll continue to follow.”

Joao Cancelo opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Mikkel Damsgaard equalised 10 minutes later.

Goncalo Ramos restored Portugal’s lead two minutes after Denmark’s equaliser with a neat near-post finish.

Rasmus Hojlund levelled early in the second half, but Vitinha headed Portugal back in front in the 57th minute.

Felix then completed the scoring in the 87th minute with a swift counter-attack.

Ronaldo had been an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on Sunday.