Nico O'Reilly returns to Man City after injury, misses remaining Nations League games

An undated picture of Manchester City defender Nico O'Reilly. — X/ @niczz33

Manchester City defender Nico O'Reilly has returned to his club on Thursday after picking up an injury while on international duty with England and will miss the remainder of their Nations League fixtures.

The left-back played the full 90 minutes of England's opening match of the international break, a defeat by Spain, but was ruled out of Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Czechia after missing training before the game.

England confirmed on Thursday that O'Reilly would return to Manchester City for "further assessment". The Football Association added that no replacement would be called up to Thomas Tuchel's squad.

England did not provide details about the nature or severity of O'Reilly's injury. The 22-year-old had previously withdrawn from Manchester City's starting line-up for their match against Coventry in early September because of a back problem and subsequently missed their game against Porto.

O'Reilly is the sixth player to withdraw from Tuchel's squad during the international break, following Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento.

His withdrawal comes a day after Tuchel said he hoped the defender would recover in time to face Croatia on Saturday.

"We will push everyone to be available, even Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly hopefully and then we know more," the England manager said.

O'Reilly will also miss England's second meeting with Czechia on Tuesday.

Manchester City are scheduled to return to Premier League action against Liverpool at Anfield on October 11 following the international break.