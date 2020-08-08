Pakistan have enough, will beat England by 30 runs: Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur backs Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan to bowl England out.

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has backed Pakistan to beat England in the first Test despite a day 3 batting collapse leaving the visitors eight down in their second innings and surrendering the upper hand.

Arthur, who was the national team’s head coach until last year and now works in similar capacity with Sri Lanka, opined after the end of day’s play that “Pakistan have got enough … Shaheen and Shadab to bowl England out.”

On Saturday morning, Arthur doubled down on his prediction, saying that he expects the visitors to win by about 30 runs.

Pakistan currently have a 244-runs lead with just two wickets in hand.

