Lionel Messi takes control of Spanish club Eldense

An undated photo of Argentine captain Lionel Messi. — Instagram/leomessi

Lionel Messi has completed the deal to acquire Spanish second-division side CD Eldense, pending regulatory clearance, the club announced on Thursday.

Messi, 39, has become the majority owner of a second club after he purchased fifth-tier Spanish side UE Cornella on April 16 earlier this year.

The Inter Miami forward is completing a deal to purchase 100% of the shares held by Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group S.A.S., the current majority shareholder.

The former Argentina and Barcelona forward, who currently plays for Inter Miami, agreed to the deal last month.

"Club Deportivo Eldense officially announces the acquisition of the club by Leo Messi, marking the start of a new and exciting chapter in the club’s history, which spans more than a hundred years," Eldense, who were established in 1921, wrote on the club's website.

Lionel Messi recently retired from international duty with Argentina, but continues to expand his involvement in football away from the pitch.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is also expected to receive a stake in Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami once his current playing contract with the team ends.

Eldense, 19th in the Segunda standings, were taken over by TH Soluciones Group last October. The club have spent most of their history in Spain’s lower divisions but, following fresh investment, have featured in the second tier in three of the past four seasons.

Eldense will hope that the deal will give them a lift as they are struggling in the Segunda Division with four losses in seven matches, fighting to avoid relegation.