Pakistan-India clash on October 10 as schedule for World Cup 2027 unveiled

CAPE TOWN: Traditional rivals Pakistan and India will lock horns on October 10 in Johannesburg as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the complete match schedule for the Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, scheduled to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The 14-team mega event will start with the 'Super Series', comprising three teams who would come through the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, and will face each other in a round-robin format, with all three first-round matches scheduled to be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on October 2, 4 and 6, respectively.
Following the Super Series, the top two teams in the standings will advance into the main round, which will feature a total of 12 teams, divided into two groups, unveiled earlier today.
Traditional rivals Pakistan and India, alongside defending champions Australia, have been slotted in Group A, which further features Afghanistan, co-host Zimbabwe and Qualifier A, which would come through the Super Series.
Group B, on the other hand, features Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, co-hosts South Africa and Qualifier B.
The main round will start with the repeat of the previous edition's final, with holders Australia taking on India in Cape Town on October 7.
The Green Shirts, who lifted the coveted title in 1992, will start their campaign against Afghanistan on October 8 before taking on arch-rivals and two-time champions on October 10.
Pakistan next face Qualifier A on October 15, while their remaining group-stage matches are scheduled against co-hosts Zimbabwe and Australia on October 19 and 22, respectively.
Following the completion of Round 2, the top three teams from each group, along with the highest-ranked remaining side across both pools, will advance to the Super Seven stage.
The seven teams progressing from the Group Stage will enter the Super 7 phase without carrying any points from the earlier stage.
Each team will play six further matches between October 25 and November 14.
To provide clarity over venues and fixture pathways, the ICC has pre-seeded several teams into designated Super 7 positions.
The allocations are:
A1: India
A2: Australia
A3: Pakistan
AB4: England
B1: New Zealand
B2: South Africa
B3: Sri Lanka
As per the pre-seedings, arch-rivals Pakistan and India will come face-to-face again in the Super 7 Stage on November 7 in Cape Town if both teams qualify for the subsequent stage.
From there, the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to be played in Cape Town and Tshwane on November 17 and 18, respectively. The final of the cricket's biggest spectacle shall then be played in Johannesburg on November 21.
It is pertinent to mention that the ICC has allocated reserve days for both semi-finals and the final to counter any weather-related hindrance.
Super Series
Saturday, October 2, 2027 — QF1 v QF3 — Windhoek
Monday, October 4, 2027 — QF1 v QF2 — Windhoek
Wednesday, October 6, 2027 — QF2 v QF3 — Windhoek
Group Stage
Thursday, October 7 — India v Australia — Cape Town
Friday, October 8 — Pakistan v Afghanistan — Tshwane
Friday, October 8 — England v Bangladesh — Windhoek
Saturday, October 9 — Zimbabwe v Qualifier A — Bulawayo
Saturday, October 9 — South Africa v New Zealand — Cape Town
Sunday, October 10 — India v Pakistan — Johannesburg
Sunday, October 10 — Sri Lanka v Qualifier B — Windhoek
Monday, October 11 — Zimbabwe v Afghanistan — Bulawayo
Tuesday, October 12 — Australia v Qualifier A — Paarl
Tuesday, October 12 — New Zealand v Bangladesh — Gqeberha
Wednesday, October 13 — England v Sri Lanka — Windhoek
Wednesday, October 13 — South Africa v Qualifier B — Paarl
Thursday, October 14 — India v Afghanistan — Tshwane
Friday, October 15 — Pakistan v Qualifier A — Bloemfontein
Friday, October 15 — Zimbabwe v Australia — Harare
Saturday, October 16 — Sri Lanka v Bangladesh — Durban
Saturday, October 16 — South Africa v England — Gqeberha
Sunday, October 17 — India v Qualifier A — Bloemfontein
Sunday, October 17 — New Zealand v Qualifier B — Harare
Monday, October 18 — Australia v Afghanistan — Gqeberha
Tuesday, October 19 — Zimbabwe v Pakistan — Harare
Tuesday, October 19 — South Africa v Bangladesh — Durban
Wednesday, October 20 — New Zealand v Sri Lanka — Johannesburg
Wednesday, October 20 — England v Qualifier B — Harare
Thursday, October 21 — Afghanistan v Qualifier A — Gqeberha
Friday, October 22 — Australia v Pakistan — Paarl
Friday, October 22 — South Africa v Sri Lanka — Johannesburg
Saturday, October 23 — England v New Zealand — Gqeberha
Saturday, October 23 — Bangladesh v Qualifier B — Tshwane
Sunday, October 24 — Zimbabwe v India — Victoria Falls
Super 7 Stage
Monday, October 25 — A2 (Australia) v B3 (Sri Lanka) — Johannesburg
Tuesday, October 26 — B1 (New Zealand) v A3 (Pakistan) — Gqeberha
Wednesday, October 27 — B2 (South Africa) v AB4 (England) — Tshwane
Thursday, October 28 — A1 (India) v A2 (Australia) — Victoria Falls
Friday, October 29 — B1 (New Zealand) v B3 (Sri Lanka) — Gqeberha
Saturday, October 30 — A3 (Pakistan) v AB4 (England) — Victoria Falls
Sunday, October 31 — B2 (South Africa) v A1 (India) — Johannesburg
Monday, November 1 — A2 (Australia) v B1 (New Zealand) — Victoria Falls
Tuesday, November 2 — B3 (Sri Lanka) v AB4 (England) — Cape Town
Wednesday, November 3 — B2 (South Africa) v A3 (Pakistan) — Durban
Thursday, November 4 — A1 (India) v B1 (New Zealand) — Paarl
Friday, November 5 — A2 (Australia) v AB4 (England) — Durban
Saturday, November 6 — B2 (South Africa) v B3 (Sri Lanka) — Bloemfontein
Sunday, November 7 — A1 (India) v A3 (Pakistan) — Cape Town
Monday, November 8 — B1 (New Zealand) v AB4 (England) — Durban
Tuesday, November 9 — B2 (South Africa) v A2 (Australia) — Gqeberha
Wednesday, November 10 — A3 (Pakistan) v B3 (Sri Lanka) — Bloemfontein
Thursday, November 11 — A1 (India) v AB4 (England) — Gqeberha
Friday, November 12 — B2 (South Africa) v B1 (New Zealand) — Cape Town
Saturday, November 13 — A2 (Australia) v A3 (Pakistan) — Bloemfontein
Sunday, November 14 — A1 (India) v B3 (Sri Lanka) — Durban
Semi-finals and final
Wednesday, November 17 — Semi-final 1 — Cape Town
Thursday, November 18 — Semi-final 2 — Tshwane
Sunday, November 21 — Final — Johannesburg
Monday, November 22 — Reserve day for final, if required
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