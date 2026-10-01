Mohammad Rizwan writes third letter to NCCIA before October 2 appearance

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan watches the ball after playing a shot during the third day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 21, 2026. — AFP

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has confirmed that he will appear before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority (NCCIA) on October 2 in connection with an ongoing inquiry, while seeking clarification from the agency over the allegations and scope of the investigation.

In his third letter to the NCCIA — a copy of which is available with Geo News, Rizwan confirmed that he had received the notice and would join the inquiry on Friday. "I confirm that I will appear before the NCCIA on October 2 to join the inquiry," Rizwan said in the letter.

However, the cricketer sought answers to several questions to understand the nature of the proceedings, saying he still had not been informed of the precise allegation against him.

Rizwan said the first notice had levelled allegations relating to online betting and gambling, while proceedings in court had referred to the electronic fraud provision under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

He pointed out that the latest notice did not mention online betting or gambling and asked the NCCIA to clarify the situation. "Is the inquiry still related to online betting or gambling?" Rizwan asked, seeking clarification on whether the scope of the inquiry had changed.

He also asked the agency to identify the specific provisions of PECA 2016 applicable to the inquiry and requested written details if the scope had changed after the first notice.

Rizwan said the allegations concerning betting and gambling had become linked to accusations that could affect his reputation and cricket career.

He also asked whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit or any other relevant cricket body had been informed about the inquiry.

The national cricketer further asked whether the NCCIA had obtained information from or contacted the PCB or ICC.

Mohammad Rizwan also raised questions about the mobile phone currently in the NCCIA's possession. He said the device had been handed over to the agency and that he had provided its password during his first appearance in England.

According to Rizwan, the device was subsequently opened and examined again in his presence.

He said he had not been provided with a receipt for the seizure of the phone, a warrant, custody record or any written document explaining its continued retention.

Rizwan asked the NCCIA to clarify whether any further personal cooperation was required from him for the forensic examination. He requested that the forensic examination be completed without delay and that his mobile phone be returned immediately.

He, nevertheless, assured the agency that he was ready to provide full cooperation and assistance in any lawful inquiry.

The latest development follows a second NCCIA notice summoning Rizwan for October 2 in an investigation concerning alleged dressing-room leaks during the England series.

The notice directed the 34-year-old to appear in person at 3pm on Friday and stated that failure to appear would be treated as an indication that he had nothing to present or state in his defence.