Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury ‘just another fighter for me’

Anthony Joshua (right) and Tyson Fury (left) face off as the Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, holds the belt during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

Anthony Joshua has said that Tyson Fury is “just another fighter for me,” as the two prepare for an all-British showdown.

Former heavyweight world champions Fury and Joshua faced off on Wednesday as their long-awaited showdown finally appeared to be on course after years of uncertainty.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11th, with tickets due to go on sale on October 9th.

Just before the kick-off press conference, AJ sat down with iFL TV to share his thoughts on his British opponent.

“For me, it’s another fighter, someone I’m going to get familiar with because I’m going to be watching them a lot more but, no, nothing surreal about doing what I’m built and what I’m trained to do,” Joshua said.

Anthony also commented on the Eddie Hearn vs Dana White rift.

“So, my loyalty is with Eddie. There’s nothing against Dana, at all. I don’t know Dana to have anything against him but my honor and loyalty in this situation stands with Eddie Hearn,” he said.

Anthony Joshua also talked about working with his former trainer Ben Davison, whom he reunited with ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury.

“I’ve taken myself around the world and I’ve learned from so many different coaches and also teamed up with so many different fighters. I’ve been in the gym with them, whether that be Errol Spence, whether that be Oleksandr Usyk, whether that be Derek Chisora I’ve been around, whether that be with Don Charles or whoever it may be I’ve been around,” AJ said.

“I just thought when I sat down, I believed that Ben Davison and his team will add to what I’m planning on doing and I spoke with Ben and I see if it was possible that we could team up and work together for this fight and he agreed. And I believe it will lead me to execute what I know my strengths are.”