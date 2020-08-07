Pak vs Eng: Azhar Ali's horrendous away form in numbers

Azhar Ali replicates his familiar walk back to the pavilion. Photo: AFP

Home is where the heart is. No one else would agree to that maxim more than Pakistan captain Azhar Ali as, when not at home over the past three years, he's been worse than a fish out of water.

Azhar's form has been so consistently bad on away tours, it does not even qualify as form anymore. By this point, it is a permanent fixture of his game.

While we can offer snarks all day, let's first quantify how bad Azhar has been on tours of Ireland, South Africa, Australia and England since 2018.

212

is the total number of runs to Azhar's name since 2018 when not playing at the comfort of home.

11.77

is the captain not-so-marvel's batting average across the past three years away from home.

50

is the highest individual score to his name away from home since 2018.

2

is the number of times Azhar has survived 100 balls over nine away matches' 18 innings since May 2018.

0

is the number of sixes Azhar has hit overseas since 2019, which of course is an insignificant stat in five-day format but does say something about the man's super defensive mindset.



