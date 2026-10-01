PCB announces ticket prices, sale dates for Pakistan's upcoming home assignments

Cricket fans watch PSL 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 19, 2025. — X/@thePSLt20

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the ticketing details for the national men's cricket team's upcoming home international assignments, comprising bilateral T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series against the Island nation and England.

The Green Shirts' upcoming busy home season will commence with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, all fixtures of which will be played in Rawalpindi on October 9, 11 and 13.

According to the PCB, the online ticket sale for the three T20Is will start from Saturday afternoon, whereas the physical tickets, will be available for purchase at the designated express centres of a courier company in the city from October 5.

To encourage strong spectator turnout, the PCB has set affordable ticket prices across all categories as for the first two T20Is fans can access the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for as low as PKR 300 through a general ticket.

Meanwhile, first-class tickets will be available from PKR 500, premium tickets from PKR 700, while VIP tickets will be available from PKR 1,000 for both matches.

For the third T20I, however, the price for general tickets is kept at PKR 200, while first-class tickets will be available from PKR 400. Premium and VIP enclosure tickets will be available from PKR 600 and PKR 800, respectively.

🎟️ The wait is almost over!🥳



Tickets for the upcoming Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series will be available online from 3 October at 3pm.



Tickets for the Pakistan-England-Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series will follow from 10 October at 3pm.



📍 Rawalpindi & Lahore

🎫 https://t.co/KKKmwpT1d9… pic.twitter.com/mHeiZUJz5P — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 1, 2026

Following the three T20Is against Sri Lanka, Pakistan will host them and England in an ODI tri-series, scheduled to be played here and in Rawalpindi from October 18 to 31, with the online ticket sale to begin on October 10, the PCB shared.

The physical tickets for the ODI tri-series, however, will be available for purchase at the designated express centres of the private courier company from October 14.

The minimum ticket price across the two venues for the ODI tri-series is set at PKR 200, with the highest of up to PKR 22,000 PKR for the Far End Box/Seat at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

Pakistan's home season will then conclude with a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played here and Rawalpindi from November 9 to 21.

For the first Test, slated to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, tickets for the VIP, Premium, First Class and General enclosures are all priced at PKR 200, while PCB Gallery tickets will cost PKR 800 and Platinum Box/Seat tickets PKR 8,000.

For the second Test at the Gaddafi Stadium here, tickets for the VIP, Premium, First Class and General enclosures are also priced at PKR 200, with VIP New Pavilion tickets available for PKR 1,000 and Far End Box/Seat tickets for PKR 5,000.