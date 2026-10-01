Asian Games: Pakistan edge past Hong Kong, China to reach squash men's team final

Left to right: Pakistan's Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal, Mohammad Ashab Irfan and Asim Khan pose for a picture after winning their Asian Games men's squash teams semi-final against Hong Kong, China at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena in Nagoya on October 1, 2026. — Pakistan Olympic Association

NAGOYA: Mohammad Ashab Irfan and Nasir Iqbal led Pakistan to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Hong Kong, China, in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 men's team squash competition here at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena on Thursday.

The victory meant Pakistan secured at least a silver medal and will now lock horns with Malaysia for the top honour in the final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday.

Pakistan team, however, got off to an underwhelming start to the recently concluded knockout fixture as Noor Zaman, starting the proceedings for them, suffered a 3-1 defeat in the first match at the hands of Tsz Kwan Lau.

Zaman made a spirited start to his tie as he clinched the opening game 12-10, which lasted 13 minutes.

But Lau staged an astounding comeback and completely outclassed the former in the subsequent three games 11-3, 11-6 and 11-5, which collectively spanned 18 minutes, to give Hong Kong, China a 1-0 lead in the semi-final.

Irfan stood up for Pakistan in the must-win second match of the Asian Games quarter-final against Chi Hin Henry Leung and secured a straight-game 3-0 victory to force the match into the decider.

The 22-year-old made a dominant start to his duel as he took the opening game 11-5 in just seven minutes.

Leung, however, offered notable resistance in the subsequent game, which remained tightly contested and lasted 14 minutes, until Irfan held his nerves to prevail 13-1.

Irfan carried the momentum into the third game and comfortably clinched it in just six minutes by 11-7 to help Pakistan neutralise Hong Kong, China's lead and force the semi-final into the decider.

In the final match, Nasir locked horns with Cheuk Nam Lai and eventually rounded up a highly-rewarding victory for Pakistan by prevailing 3-1.

Nasir made a shaky start to the decider as he narrowly conceded the opening game 10-12 but soon regrouped and secured the subsequent three games 11-3, 11-9 and 12-4 to propel the Pakistan team into the final.