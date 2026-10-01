Jesus, FPF president fail to stop Ronaldo leaving Portugal camp: report

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo before the Nations League Group A4 match against Norway at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on September 27, 2026. — Reuters

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proença tried to persuade captain Cristiano Ronaldo not to leave the squad during an unsuccessful trip to Copenhagen airport, Spanish newspaper Marca reported.

Ronaldo announced his departure in a post on Instagram, shortly after the FPF confirmed that the 41-year-old had not taken part in Portugal’s final training session ahead of their Nations League match against Denmark.

“Following the national team coach’s press conference, and after having a conversation with the Portuguese Football Federation president, I decided to leave the national team’s training camp,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“In due course, I will tell the truth to all the Portuguese people about my reasons for leaving the national team, to which I have always been dedicated.

“Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exception.”

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to take part in Portugal’s final training session with the squad at the Parken Stadium on Wednesday and left before it started.

The Al-Nassr forward returned to the team hotel and collected his belongings before taking a flight to Madrid, Marca reported. Jesus and Proenca followed their team’s captain in an attempt to persuade him not to leave but failed to change his mind, the newspaper added.

The FPF disciplinary code states that national team players who leave without permission can be subject to a suspension of one to six months from the Portugal national team.

The development followed growing attention around Ronaldo’s involvement in training after Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on Sunday.

Ronaldo did not enter the pitch during the match after Jesus initially indicated that he would bring him on as a substitute before ultimately deciding against it.

The forward then trained separately in the gym on Monday and Tuesday despite not being injured.

Jesus had denied reports that Ronaldo refused to train, saying before Wednesday’s session.