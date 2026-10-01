Jofra Archer rested as England announce squad for ODI tri-series in Pakistan

Captain Harry Brook lifts the trophy as England players celebrate winning the ODI series against Sri Lanka after the third match at The Oval in London on September 27, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced a 16-member squad for the ODI tri-series against hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with right-arm speedster Jofra Archer being a notable absentee besides injured Jos Buttler.

Archer was a part of the England squad that secured a 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka at home last month. But the right-arm pacer struggled for success during the home assignment as he could only make one scalp at a poor average of 121.

Besides Archer, England will also be without their former captain Buttler due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained during their second ODI against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

England, however, will be boosted by the return of experienced leg-spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Sam Curran after recovering from a hand and groin injury, respectively.

Selector Marcus North, while terming the upcoming ODI tri-series an opportunity for the England players, including returning Rashid and Curran, insisted that Archer was rested due to workload management.

"The tri-series in Pakistan provides another valuable opportunity for our ODI squad to test themselves against quality opposition in different conditions," said North.

"Adil Rashid and Sam Curran return to the squad following their respective injuries while Jofra Archer has been rested to manage his workload following a busy summer."

In another change, England hand Glamorgan leg-spinner Mason Crane a maiden ODI call-up, eight years after he made his solitary Test appearance against traditional rivals Australia in the 2018 Ashes.

The Three Lions also retained two emerging players, 22-year-old all-rounder James Coles and 21-year-old pacer Henry Crocombe, in their squad for the Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series.

England will begin their tri-series campaign against Pakistan on October 20 in Rawalpindi, with the teams using the competition as part of their preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

The series will run from October 18 to 31 and culminate in a final between the top two sides.

England squad for ODI tri-series in Pakistan:



Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.