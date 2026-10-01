Cristiano Ronaldo reveals reasons behind Portugal camp exit

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts against Wales in Nations League on September 24, 2026. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp on Wednesday after the forward said a press conference by coach Jorge Jesus and a subsequent conversation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca prompted him to depart.

Ronaldo announced his departure in a post on Instagram, shortly after the FPF confirmed that the 41-year-old had not taken part in Portugal’s final training session ahead of their Nations League match against Denmark.

“Following the national team coach’s press conference, and after having a conversation with the Portuguese Football Federation president, I decided to leave the national team’s training camp,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“In due course, I will tell the truth to all the Portuguese people about my reasons for leaving the national team, to which I have always been dedicated.

“Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exception.”

The development followed growing attention around Ronaldo’s involvement in training after Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on Sunday.

Ronaldo did not enter the pitch during the match after Jesus initially indicated that he would bring him on as a substitute before ultimately deciding against it.

The forward then trained separately in the gym on Monday and Tuesday despite not being injured.

Jesus had denied reports that Ronaldo refused to train, saying before Wednesday’s session.

“He didn't refuse. He's going to train today,” said Jesus.

The coach also said there had been no incident between them, while confirming that he had spoken to Ronaldo about his situation.