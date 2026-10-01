Raphinha leaves Brazil squad with thigh swelling

An undated picture of Barcelona forward Raphinha. — Reuters

Barcelona forward Raphinha has withdrawn from Brazil’s squad as a precaution after developing swelling in his right thigh, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was taken off at half-time during Brazil’s 4-2 friendly victory over Australia on Tuesday, raising concerns in Spanish media that Barcelona could lose one of their key players to another injury.

Raphinha has already struggled with fitness problems, making only 33 club appearances last season.

He also missed four matches in April after suffering a hamstring injury in the same leg while representing Brazil.

The CBF said a scan showed that Raphinha had ‘a small muscle oedema’. As a result, he will miss Brazil’s third friendly against India on Saturday and will not be replaced in the squad.

Raphinha has enjoyed an impressive start to the current campaign despite his recent fitness concerns. He has scored 14 goals and registered three assists in eight appearances for Barcelona this season.

Barcelona will return to domestic action on October 10 when they host Getafe in LaLiga, giving Raphinha time to recover before the club’s next fixture.

The winger has become an important part of Brazil’s plans under manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has relied on his attacking ability during the former Real Madrid boss’s early spell in charge of the national team.

Brazil’s latest friendly victory over Australia was their second meeting with the Socceroos in four days, while the upcoming match against India will conclude their current international schedule.