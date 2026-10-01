Asian Games: Pakistan storm past India to qualify for men's volleyball semi-finals

Pakistan team poses for a picture after winning their Asian Games men's volleyball competition match against Kazakhstan at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park in Okazaki City on September 27, 2026. — Pakistan Volleyball Federation

OKAZAKI CITY: The Pakistan men's volleyball team outclassed arch-rivals India 3-0 in the Asian Games 2026 quarter-final here at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium on Thursday.

The Green Shirts made a dominant start to the blockbuster fixture as they clinched the opening set comfortably by 25-19 in just 23 minutes, asserting early dominance.

India offered significant resistance in the subsequent set, which lasted 34 minutes, but Pakistan held their nerves in the tightly-contested duel to eventually prevail 25-23 and move just one away from a high-reward victory.

The Green Shirts, fuelled by momentum, completely outclassed India in the third and final set, winning it by 25-18 in just 25 minutes, and rounding up a comprehensive victory.

Leading the way for Pakistan was opposite Murad Khan as he scored 19 points, including 18 successful spikes, followed by Ali Usman Faryad with 13, while Mohammad Hammad chipped in with nine.

The Green Shirts also dominated the statistical battle, recording 75 attack points compared to India's 60, while also leading in blocks 5-4.

India, however, held the edge in service points, while also forcing more opponent errors, 20, one more than Pakistan.

For the unversed, Pakistan made a dominant start to the Asian Games 2026 men's volleyball competition as they inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Kazakhstan in their campaign opener.

The Green Shirts followed it up with yet another resounding victory, a 3-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan, to seal their place in the knockout stage with a match to spare.

In their final pool match, however, the national team suffered a gruelling 3-0 defeat at the hands of host nation Japan, dubbed as one of the favourites for the gold medal, alongside defending champions, the Islamic Republic of Iran.