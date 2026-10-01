Pakistan thump Bangladesh to qualify for Asian Games men's cricket final

Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammate Usman Khan during their Asian Games men's cricket competition semi-final against Bangladesh at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on October 1, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

NISSHIN: Sufiyan Muqeem's three-wicket haul, followed by a collective batting effort, led Pakistan to a resounding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Asian Games men's cricket competition here at the Korogi Sports Club on Thursday.

Set to chase a daunting 112-run target in 13 overs, the Green Shirts comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and three balls to spare.

The Green Shirts, however, got off to a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost captain Sahibzada Farhan (one) in the first over with just six runs on the board.

His opening partner Maaz Sadaqat, who made a spirited start to his knock, which saw him smash two fours and a six, followed suit in the next over as he fell victim to Nasum Ahmed after scoring a seven-ball 15.

Following Sadaqat's dismissal, Saim Ayub walked out to bat at No.5 and made a similar start to his innings, hitting Mustafizur Rahman for two sixes and a four, but the experienced pacer hit back in the fourth over, sending him back to the pavilion for a 12-ball 21.

Usman Khan, who came out at No.3, was then involved in a brief 15-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Hasan Nawaz until getting dismissed by Rishad Hossain on the first delivery of the seventh over, with the scoreboard reading 53/4.

His dismissal paved the way for Abdul Samad to walk out at No.6, and the right-handed batter, alongside Nawaz, turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting.

The duo outclassed Bangladesh's bowling attack and ultimately steered Pakistan over the line with an unbeaten 69-run partnership, which came off just 32 deliveries.

Samad, who was the core aggressor of the match-winning stand, top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 30 off 15 deliveries, studded with five fours and a six, while Hasan contributed with 27 not out from 22 balls.

For Bangladesh, Mahedi Hasan, Rahman, Hossain and Ahmed could pick up a wicket apiece.

In a match reduced to 13 overs per side due to a wet outfield, Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan won the toss and elected to field first, and Bangladesh, in response, accumulated 111/7 in their 20 overs.

The Tigers got off to a cautious start to their innings with their opening pair of Saif Hassan and Tanzi Hasan Tamim putting together a 17-run partnership until Arafat Minhas drew the first breakthrough for Pakistan by dismissing the latter in the second over, who could make seven off five deliveries.

Bangladesh then suffered two more setbacks in quick succession as Saim Ayub cleaned up their captain Litton Das (two), while Minhas sent back middle-order batter Parvez Hossain Emon (one), and consequently slipped down to 21/3.

Following the early stutter, Towhid Hridoy joined opener Saif in the middle, and the duo launched Bangladesh's recovery by putting together a 24-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which culminated with the opener's dismissal off Sufiyan Muqeem in the seventh over. Hassan remained a notable run-getter for Bangladesh with a 17-ball 19, featuring two sixes and a four.

Hridoy then joined forces with Mosaddek Hossain, and the duo ensured retaining the flow of runs for Bangladesh with a quickfire 53-run partnership for the fifth wicket before both fell victim to Muqeem in the penultimate over.

The middle-order batter remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 42 off just 25 deliveries, studded with four sixes and two fours, while Mosaddek contributed with a 16-ball 11.

Later, Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain, who made an unbeaten eight and two, respectively, added valuable runs to Bangladesh's total at the backend.

Muqeem was the standout bowler for Pakistan as he picked up three wickets for 26 runs in his three overs, followed by Minhas with two, while Ayub made one scalp.