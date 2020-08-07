England on Friday, in response to Pakistan's 326, resumed their first innings on day 3 of the opening Test at Old Trafford.

The home side were four down when play began with Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler at the crease.

Pope completed his decent looking 50 a few overs into the day's play as the English pair kept it quiet and safe in early exchanges of the day.

At the drinks break after an hour of play, the hosts had not lost any more wickets and were 111-4.

The fifth wicket finally came after the break when Naseem Shah surprised Pope (62) with extra bounce and had him caught in gully.

Rain was not expected but it did happen and interrupted play, just as it had on the opening day of the Test. Fortunately, the interruption was a brief one.

It was all Yasir Shah after the break. The leggie dismissed Buttler, Chris Woakes and Dom Bess, whereas Shadab Khan picked up Jofra Archer's wicket to leave England nine down.

Shadab trapped James Anderson lbw to skittle England at 2019. It was a balanced bowling performance, with all five Pakistani bowlers picking wickets but Yasir being the most successful of all. He got four.

Shadab's deuce means the leg-spin duo took six wickets between themselves and justified the management's selection.

Pak vs Eng: Hosts all-out, Azhar Ali's men take 107-run lead