Asian Games: Pakistan win toss, elect to field first against Bangladesh in semi-final

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan (right) and Bangladesh's Litton Das at the toss for their Asian Games men's cricket competition semi-final at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on October 1, 2026. — PCB

NISSHIN: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition here at the Korogi Sports Park on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Bangladesh have come face-to-face 26 times in T20Is, and the Green Shirts dominate the head-to-head record with 25 victories, while the Tigers have only managed to prevail five times.

Their most recent meeting in the shortest format came at the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup last year, in which Pakistan beat Bangladesh comfortably by 11 runs.

Matches: 26

Pakistan: 21

Bangladesh: 5

Form Guide

Pakistan and Bangladesh enter the high-stakes fixture after their respective quarter-finals were washed out due to persistent rain here.



Since both teams, alongside India and Sri Lanka, had earned direct qualification into the knockout stage on the virtue of being the better-ranked side, they will be making their mark at the Asian Games 2026 directly in the last-four clash.

The two teams enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as both Pakistan and Bangladesh have just two victories in their respective last five T20Is.

Both of Bangladesh's victories came against Zimbabwe in their recently concluded three-match away series.

On the other hand, Pakistan's victories came against Namibia and Sri Lanka during the lacklustre ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, from which they suffered a Super Eights exit.

Pakistan: A, W, L, NR, W (most recent first)

Bangladesh: A, W, W, L, L