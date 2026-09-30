Cristiano Ronaldo skips Portugal training session after Jesus denies rift

An undated photo of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus denied reports of Cristiano Ronaldo refusing to train in the final session ahead of their Nations League match against Denmark.

Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed Ronaldo did not take part in the team’s final session.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola posted a video showing Ronaldo leaving Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium in a FPF vehicle.

A Bola reported that Ronaldo left shortly after Jesus had said the 41-year-old would take part in the training session.

Spanish outlet Marca published that Ronaldo intended to board a private flight to Madrid in the coming hours.

Reuters reported that FPF confirmed that Ronaldo had not taken part in Wednesday's session.

Ronaldo did not enter the pitch in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on Sunday after the manager of the team told him he would come on as a substitute but ultimately decided against bringing him on.

Cristiano Ronaldo then worked in the gym rather than with the rest of the squad on Monday and Tuesday, despite not being injured.

Speaking at a press conference before Wednesday's session, Jesus said it was normal for Cristiano to miss team training.

"He didn't refuse. He's going to train today," said Jesus.

"It's the fourth day, so he's going to train. And he didn't refuse to train. It's impossible. Do you believe that? Not Cris."

Jesus said there had been no incident, although he confirmed speaking to Ronaldo about the situation.

"They forced me to talk to Cris about an issue that didn’t exist. There was nothing to talk about," said Jesus.

"He said, 'I’m here for you to decide. If you want me to play, I’ll play. If you want me to go to the stands, I’ll go'."