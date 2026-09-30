Records galore as India chase down 406 to beat West Indies in second ODI

India captain Shubman Gill celebrates reaching his double century during their second ODI against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30, 2026. — BCCI

GUWAHATI: India chased down a daunting 406-run target to thump West Indies by eight wickets in the second ODI of the three-match home series here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, breaking multiple records in the process.

Batting first in the high-scoring fixture, centuries from Jonathan Campbell, Amir Jangoo and captain Shai Hope propelled West Indies to a mammoth total of 405/7, which was their highest in the format, surpassing their previous best of 389, which came against England in 2019.

The century marked Hope's 20th in ODIs and helped him surpass the country's legend and International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Famer Brian Lara in the tally of most ODI centuries for the West Indies.

As a result, Hope is now second on the list of most centuries by a West Indian batter in ODIs, led by Chris Gayle, who achieved the milestone 25 times in his glittering longer-format career.

In turn, the home side made light work of the daunting 406-run target as they knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 39 balls to spare, becoming only the second team to successfully chase down a 400-plus-run total, only behind South Africa's legendary 438 against Australia in 2006.

Highest successful chases in ODIs

435 – South Africa against Australia in 2006 406 – India against West Indies in 2026 375 – Netherlands against West Indies in 2023 (Super Over win) 372 – South Africa against Australia in 2016 370 – Netherlands against Scotland in 2025

The historic run chase also meant India have now scored in excess of 400 runs nine times in ODIs, surpassing South Africa, who slipped down to second on the elusive list with eight 400-plus scores, followed by England (seven) at third.

Orchestrating India's historic run chase was their captain Shubman Gill, who registered the fastest double century, taking just 117 deliveries to reach the landmark.

The previous record of the fastest ODI double century belonged to another Indian top-order batter, Ishan Kishan, who took 126 deliveries to breach the 200-run barrier away against Bangladesh in 2022.

Fastest double centuries in ODIs

Shubman Gill (India) – 117 balls against West Indies in 2026 Ishan Kishan (India) – 126 balls against Bangladesh in 2026 Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 128 balls against Afghanistan in 2023 Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) – 136 balls against Afghanistan in 2024 Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015

The 27-year-old also became only the second batter in the history of ODIs with multiple double centuries after compatriot and teammate Rohit Sharma, who has achieved the landmark thrice in his ongoing glittering career.

Gill carried his bat all the way through and returned after guiding India home with a monumental 223 not out from just 133 deliveries, studded with 26 fours and eight sixes, which is now the third-highest individual score in ODIs behind teammate Sharma's iconic 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and New Zealand's Martin Guptill's 237 not out against West Indies in 2015.

Highest individual scores in ODIs

264 – Rohit Sharma (India) against Sri Lanka in 2014 237* – Martin Guptill (New Zealand) against West Indies in 2015 223* – Shubman Gill (India) against West Indies in 2026 219 – Virender Sehwag (India) against West Indies in 2011 215 – Chris Gayle (West Indies) against Zimbabwe in 2015

His 223 not out, however, was the highest individual score in ODIs, surpassing Australia's Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten 201, which came at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan, with Fakhar Zaman's 193 against South Africa now third on the list.

Highest individual scores in an ODI run chase

202* – Shubman Gill (India) against West Indies in 2026 201* – Glenn Maxwell (Australia) against Afghanistan in 2023 193 – Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) against South Africa in 2021 185* – Shane Watson (Australia) against Bangladesh in 2011 183* – MS Dhoni (India) against Sri Lanka in 2005 183 – Virat Kohli (India) against Pakistan in 2012

Gill received ample support from his fellow opener Sharma, who also notched up a century, contributing with a 75-ball 101, comprising 10 fours and six sixes.

Thus, a total of five centuries were scored during the recently concluded fixture, which is now the highest in an ODI, surpassing the previous highest of four, achieved only thrice in the longer format.

Overall, a total of 811 runs were scored collectively by West Indies and India across the two innings, which is now the third-highest aggregate in an ODI.

The 2006 Joburg ODI between Australia (434) and hosts South Africa (438) remained the highest-aggregated ODI, in which a total of 872 runs were scored, followed by the 2009 Rajkot ODI, in which Sri Lanka (411) came in touching distance to India's 414.

Highest match aggregate in an ODI