India thump West Indies in second ODI after historic chase to clinch series

India captain Shubman Gill celebrates reaching his century during their second ODI against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30, 2026. — BCCI

GUWAHATI: Captain Shubman Gill's unbeaten double century, coupled with experienced opener Rohit Sharma's brisk ton, propelled India to comfortably chase down a daunting 406-run target and beat West Indies by eight wickets in the second ODI of the three-match home series here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The sensational victory meant India clinched the three-match home series 2-0, the last match of which will be played in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

India captain Gill's decision to field first initially appeared to have backfired as the visitors racked up a mammoth total of 405/7 in 50 overs, their highest in the format, courtesy of centuries from John Campbell, Amir Jangoo and captain Shai Hope.

Leading the way for the touring side was middle-order batter Jangoo, who top-scored with a brisk 114 off 77 deliveries, closely followed by captain Hope, who made a 94-ball 104, while opener Campbell chipped in with 101.

Hope was the binding factor of West Indies' historic outing with the bat as he was involved in two century-plus partnerships with fellow centurions Campbell and Jangoo, respectively.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Naman Dhir bagged two wickets, while Prasidh Krishna made one scalp.

In turn, the home side made light work of the daunting 406-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 39 balls to spare, thanks to their captain Gill, who registered the fastest double century.

Gill carried his bat all the way through and returned after guiding India home with a monumental 223 not out from just 133 deliveries, studded with 26 fours and eight sixes, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

The Indian captain received ample support from his fellow opener Rohit Sharma, who made a 75-ball 101, comprising 10 fours and six sixes, before being trapped lbw by Jayden Seales after sharing a platform-setting 255-run partnership for the first wicket.

Besides the openers, batting stalwart Virat Kohli (29) and middle-order Ruturaj Gaikwad (31 not out) made notable contributions to help India become only the second team after South Africa to successfully chase down a 400-plus-run target in the format.

For West Indies, only Shamar Joseph and Seales could pick up a wicket apiece.