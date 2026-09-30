India may travel to Pakistan for SCO Hockey Tournament this year

An undated picture of SCO delegation at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad. — Reporter

KARACHI: The Indian hockey team could travel to Pakistan later this year, with Islamabad set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Hockey Tournament from November 20 to December 2, 2026.

The tournament will be staged at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad as part of Pakistan's SCO Chairmanship, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

An SCO delegation, which included India's coordinator, recently visited the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, where its members were briefed on arrangements for the tournament and preparations being undertaken for the event.

The Indian representative, along with officials from other SCO member states, also reviewed the venue and arrangements for the upcoming competition.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), meanwhile, has written to the hockey federations of SCO member countries, inviting their teams to participate in the tournament.

The invited federations have been given until October 10 to confirm their participation.

The SCO currently comprises 10 member states, including Pakistan and India, raising the possibility of the Indian hockey team travelling to Pakistan for the tournament.

However, India's participation in the hockey event has yet to be formally confirmed.

If India accepts the invitation, the tournament would provide a rare opportunity for its hockey team to compete in Pakistan.

The event is being organised as part of activities under Pakistan's SCO Chairmanship, with preparations already underway at the Islamabad venue.