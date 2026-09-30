Heavyweight champion believes Fury vs Joshua world title decision 'killing the sport'

This collage of photos shows Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

IBF heavyweight champion Filip Hrgovic has slammed the decision for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to fight for the WBA world title.

Hrgovic believes the decision is 'killing the sport'.

The WBA is reportedly planning to place their 'super' belt on the line on December 11 when Joshua and Fury fight at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The WBA’s regular belt was won by Murat Gassiev - a secondary trinket posing as a real-world title - when he knocked out an ageing Kubrat Pulev in Dubai last December.

He subsequently became the sole and full champion of the sanctioning body when Oleksandr Usyk vacated all his belts in June, including the WBA 'super' strap.

Should the reports prove to be true, it will be the first time in history that the 'super' belt has been contested between the boxers who are without titles at heavyweight.

It sees Gassiev downgraded to the 'regular' belt, to which the Russian has already reacted with an official complaint.

Gassiev is not the only one unhappy with the move; newly crowned IBF champion Hrgovic, who got rid of Moses Itauma last month, is also angry.

“It’s a [expletive deleted] decision,” Hrgovic told The Stomping Ground.

“I don’t know how they find a belt for that kind of fight.

“Who did they fight in their last fights? I mean they’re both big superstars, but how are they fighting for a title? Where did that come from?

“These kind of decisions are killing the sport. It’s not good for the sport. Because of these funny decisions people don’t consider boxing a serious sport.

“It’s a [expletive deleted] decision.”

Hrgovic, who will likely be put in front of Frank Sanchez next as a mandatory, will have a keen eye on the fight.