Ireland likely to play six One-Day matches on Pakistan tour: sources

Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan plays a shot during their first ODI against Ireland at The Village in Malahide on August 18, 2016. — AFP

LAHORE: The Ireland men's cricket team will play six One-Day matches, including three international fixtures, on their tour to Pakistan next year, sources told Geo Super on Wednesday.

According to the insiders, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Ireland have been involved in discussions regarding the tour, and the former will formally announce the details once the matters are finalised.

The sources further suggested that Ireland are expected to play a total of six One-Day matches during the tour, three of which will be played against the Pakistan men's cricket team and will thus have international status, while the other three will be contested against Pakistan Shaheens.

Notably, the development comes following Zimbabwe's reported withdrawal from next year's ODI tri-series in Pakistan, also involving Ireland.

According to a report by international cricket news website Cricinfo, Zimbabwe's participation in the Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series has fallen through due to commercial reasons.

Consequently, both the PCB and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) are working on an alternate window, the report added.

The report had further suggested that the tri-series could now be scaled down to a bilateral face-off between Pakistan and Ireland, adding that a one-off Test was also in the works, the possibility of which, however, has now receded.

"The PCB and Cricket Ireland are currently working through a revised schedule for the tour, and details will be made available shortly," a Cricket Ireland spokesperson told Cricinfo.

Notably, next year's tri-series was a part of Pakistan's plans to play a handful of ODIs in a build-up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year.

The Green Shirts are also scheduled to play a home ODI tri-series next month against Sri Lanka and England, with the PCB also working to arrange a five-match bilateral series against Bangladesh, while another five-match assignment in England next summer has been confirmed.

Ireland, on the other hand, are scheduled to participate in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in February next year in a bid to secure their place in the mega event, the schedule for which is set to be announced on October 1, and thus the series against Pakistan would help the European nation to prepare for the qualifying event.