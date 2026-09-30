Pep Guardiola reacts to Manchester City's guilty verdict

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and the trophy after winning the Premier League at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 19, 2024. — Reuters

Former manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to Manchester City's guilty verdict after the Premier League confirmed that the club breached financial rules.

City have been found guilty of all charges relating to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over nine seasons, as well as three of four charges concerning their failure to co-operate with the investigation, the league said on Tuesday.

City were charged in February 2023 following a four-year investigation into alleged breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

The club, which denies wrongdoing, said in a statement it would appeal "on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe".

The club has until October 2 to appeal.

City’s former manager, Guardiola, who won six Premier League trophies and a Champions League, shared a message of support for the club and its fans on Instagram.

"I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever," Pep Guardiola wrote.

"I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran [Soriano], the players, staff, Enzo [Maresca] and you, our unique supporters.

"Let me be clear: we will get through this together."

He added, "I love you all" before signing off with a blue heart emoji.

His post accompanied a photo of him with City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak among others.

Overall, Guardiola won 20 trophies with Manchester City during his 10-year tenure. He left the club at the end of the 2025-26 season.