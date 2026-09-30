Raphinha set to miss India friendly as he leaves Brazil camp

Brazil's Raphinha shoots at goal during International Friendly against Australia at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on September 25, 2026. — Reuters

Raphinha was released from the Brazil national team squad due to swelling in his right thigh, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Barca forward was taken off at halftime during Brazil’s 4-2 friendly win over Australia on Tuesday, sparking concern among Barcelona-based media that the player may be sidelined, which could damage their 2026-27 campaign, as he is doing wonders for the club.

Raphinha played just 33 matches for the Catalan club last season due to fitness problems and also missed four games in April because of hamstring issues in the same leg, which he also sustained while on international duty.

The Brazilian Football Confederation said in its statement that Raphinha underwent scans and had "a small muscle oedema" on the back of a thigh.

“As a precaution and to ensure a speedy recovery, the player will be released from the Brazilian national team," the confederation said.

“No replacement player will be called up for the friendly match against India.”

The five-time World Cup winners scored two goals late in the second half to see off a Socceroos outfit who have only beaten their illustrious opponents once in their history.

Raphinha will miss Brazil’s third friendly against India, which will be played on Saturday. The forward will not be replaced.

Last Friday, manager Carlo Ancelotti included Raphinha to play the full match in a 1-1 draw with Australia, during which he assisted Rayan's late equaliser.

Raphinha has been in top form this campaign, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists for Barca in his eight appearances.

Barcelona will next play Getafe at Camp Nou in LaLiga on October 10.