ODI tri-series in Pakistan to be scrapped as Zimbabwe unable to travel: report

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett plays a shot during their third ODI against Pakistan at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on November 28, 2024. — Zimbabwe Cricket

The tri-nation ODI series between hosts Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland, scheduled to be played next year, is likely to be scrapped due to the Chevron's inability to travel to the South Asian country, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report by international cricket news website Cricinfo, Zimbabwe's participation in the Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series has fallen through due to commercial reasons.

Consequently, both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) are working on an alternate window, the report added.

The report further suggested that the tri-series could now be scaled down to a bilateral face-off between Pakistan and Ireland, adding that a one-off Test was also in the works, the possibility of which, however, has now receded.

"The PCB and Cricket Ireland are currently working through a revised schedule for the tour, and details will be made available shortly," a Cricket Ireland spokesperson told Cricinfo.

Notably, next year's tri-series was a part of Pakistan's plans to play a handful of ODIs in a build-up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year.

The Green Shirts are also scheduled to play a home ODI tri-series next month against Sri Lanka and England, with the PCB also working to arrange a five-match bilateral series against Bangladesh, while another five-match assignment in England next summer has been confirmed.

Ireland, on the other hand, are scheduled to participate in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in February next year in a bid to secure their place in the mega event, the schedule for which is set to be announced on October 1, and thus the series against Pakistan would help the European nation to prepare for the qualifying event.