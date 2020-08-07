PCB to award bonus to PSL 2020 ground staff

The PCB will give a financial award to the ground staff of the PSL 2020. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a financial reward for the ground staff of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The 63-member staff across Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan stadiums will be given 50% of the income, in the month of August, as a bonus for their efforts during the T20 tournament.

In addition the board announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to five non-PCB, daily wage workers.

PCB's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer hailed the staff for their tireless efforts in making the tournament a success.

"Our ground staff did an exemplary job during the PSL 2020 earlier this year in spite of bad weather. Thanks to their dedication, they prepared excellent pitches and outfields which enabled cricket fans to watch the best T20 cricket," he said.

